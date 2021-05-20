Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro Star as Small-Time Criminals in First Teaser for No Sudden Move

Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro are joining the crime world in their latest film.

On Thursday, HBO Max dropped the first teaser for the upcoming film No Sudden Move, which stars an ensemble cast that includes Cheadle, 56, and del Toro, 54, as well as David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke.

The film is set in Detroit, Michigan in 1954, according to its official logline, and "centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city."

Directed by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic), the crime thriller will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival's Centerpiece Gala at The Battery in New York City on June 18. The film will then be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 1.

"A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood," Soderbergh said in a statement. "I'm very happy."

Jane Rosenthal, co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival, said, "No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments. 'I suspect this year will be no different. No Sudden Move will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I'm looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline."