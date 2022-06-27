"It's fun to be able to take my daughters over there and see this film," Dolph Lundgren told PEOPLE as he brought his fiancée and family to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere

Dolph Lundgren Takes Fiancée Emma Krokdal to Her First Premiere, Hopes to Marry 'Next Year'

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren (2nd L) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dolph Lundgren is making his family movie genre debut with the whole brood.

The Rocky IV star, 64, spoke to PEOPLE as he enjoyed a family outing at Saturday's Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles, where he was accompanied by fiancée Emma Krokdal for her first time at an event like this.

"She's loving it. I took them out and got these yellow outfits last week," Lundgren said. "I met her three years ago and she hasn't been to a premiere yet because of COVID, so we're really enjoying it."

He and Krokdal, 25, color coordinated in matching yellow looks with his daughters Ida, 26, and Greta, 20, who were also in attendance.

"Yellow squad to see the Minions," Krokdal captioned photos from the premiere, where she and her future stepdaughters sat in seats decorated as Minions.

Lundgren explained that he's taking care of the wedding planning, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's just because we lost two years," he said.

"So hopefully next year, we're gonna go to Scandinavia, and you can't do it in the winter or you'll be in the middle of a snowstorm," Lundgren added. "So hopefully we'll do it maybe next spring or something in Norway or Sweden."

The Aquaman actor got engaged to Krokdal, a Norwegian personal trainer, in June 2020, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring. "Something very special happened here in Sweden," Lundgren wrote in the caption.

He was married to Annette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011.

Lundgren voices Svengeance, a roller-skating member of the villainous Vicious 6, in Minions: The Rise of Gru. He told PEOPLE about his decision to take on a more family-friendly role than what he's become known for.

"I think being relevant, as you get older in this business can be difficult. Obviously, doing this certainly helps," Lundgren said. "And also it's fun to be able to take my daughter's over there and see this film because it's very different than my usual films."