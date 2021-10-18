"Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2," Dolph Lundgren wrote on Instagram last week, showing off his red hair for the role of King Nereus

Dolph Lundgren Confirms Return to Aquaman 2 with Red Hair in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Dolph Lundgren is back as King Nereus — and he has the lovely locks to prove it!

On Thursday, the Swedish-born actor shared a photo from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Instagram, showcasing his freshly dyed red hair.

The action star plays the king of the underwater kingdom of Xebel who is also the father to Amber Heard's character, Mera.

"Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2," Lundgren, 63, captioned the behind-the-scenes shot. "Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it! 🧜🏼‍♂️."

Along with the red hair, Lundgren sported an all-black outfit and matching sneakers.

The star isn't the only Aquaman actor to transform his mane for the upcoming DC Extended Universe superhero film.

In July, Jason Momoa revealed on Instagram that he was ditching his naturally brunette 'do and going blonde for the role of Aquaman.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde," Momoa said. "They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that; we'll test it out."

The 42-year-old actor previously had blonde highlights to play the superhero. It's unclear if he'll go fully blonde this time around or just dye his ends again.

"London calling!… so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie!" Momoa captioned the video.

Aquaman's iconic outfit also got an update for the upcoming film. Instead of his classic green-and-gold attire, Momoa's character will rock a navy bodysuit with chrome accents in the movie.

"Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j," Momoa captioned a set of images on Instagram.