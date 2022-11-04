Dolph Lundgren Steps Out with Fiancée for 65th Birthday While on Crutches After Ankle Surgery

Dolph Lundgren isn't letting surgery recovery keep him from celebrating his newest age milestone.

The Swedish actor rang in his 65th birthday Thursday night at Catch Steak LA in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, alongside fiancée Emma Krokdal.

Krokdal, 26, was photographed with Lundgren in a hot-pink long-sleeved top over fitted black pants and black high heels.

Lundgren, meanwhile, was on crutches as he wore a cream-colored blazer and dark-blue shirt over a more casual pair of pants, his left foot still in a boot as he recovers from ankle surgery.

"Happy birthday my love!" Krokdal captioned a Thursday Instagram post featuring photos of the couple. "You are such an inspiration to everyone around you. You are the best😚💯🎂🥂."

Dolph Lundgren. Emma Krokdal/Instagram

The Norwegian personal trainer also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Lundgren from their evening out, blowing out candles on his three-tier birthday cake at the restaurant.

"Thanks for all the birthday greetings!! Makes me feel even younger.. 👊💥🎂" Lundgren wrote in his own Instagram post, sharing a snapshot of his birthday cupcakes, balloon and gifts.

Back in August, the Rocky IV actor opened up about getting ankle surgery, which he said was a long time coming since the days he served in the military.

Revealing that "it's been a fight every day" during his four decades of action films and martial arts, Lundgren wrote on Instagram, "The joint is now basically destroyed. Directing and starring in Wanted Man really did it in ... Can't wait to be able to walk normally again. 🙏👌👊 Will keep you posted."

The star later shared that he got "one last workout in" on Sept. 13 before undergoing surgery, and shared a video of himself using a walker at the hospital following the procedure two days later.

Lundgren got engaged to Krokdal in June 2020, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her ring.

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," the Aquaman actor wrote in the caption.

Lundgren explained to PEOPLE back in June that he's taking care of the wedding planning, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's just because we lost two years," he said.

"So hopefully next year, we're gonna go to Scandinavia, and you can't do it in the winter or you'll be in the middle of a snowstorm," the actor added. "So hopefully we'll do it maybe next spring or something in Norway or Sweden."