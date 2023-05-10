Dolph Lundgren Addresses Age Difference with Fiancée Emma Krokdal: She's 'Very Mature'

Dolph Lundgren says his fiancée Emma Krokdal "is very mature for her age."

While discussing his relationship with journalist Graham Bensinger during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Lundgren, 65, said Krokdal, 25, "was like an angel that was sent down to help me" before offering his take on the couple's 40-year age gap.

The Rocky IV star admitted that the difference in age between himself and Krokdal, a personal trainer, is "severe" before noting that he has "been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is."

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway," he said. "She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," Lundgren continued. "But you know, I've been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is.

"How old was [Albert] Einstein when he wrote the Theory of Relativity?" Lundgren added in the interview, while discussing his engagement to Krokdal. "He was in his early twenties. They don't have as much life experience, but it doesn't mean you can't relate to them."

Einstein famously first published his Special Theory of Relativity in 1905 at age 26 and later published his General Theory of Relativity in his mid-30s, according to the Nobel Prize website.

Lundgren and Krokdal got engaged in June 2020, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring. "Something very special happened here in Sweden," Lundgren wrote in the caption.

"Pinch me❤️," Krokdal wrote in her own Instagram post at the time.

Lundgren was previously married to Annette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011. At last year's Los Angeles premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru, the actor told PEOPLE that his plans to marry Krokdal had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just because we lost two years," he said at the time. "So hopefully next year, we're gonna go to Scandinavia, and you can't do it in the winter or you'll be in the middle of a snowstorm. So hopefully we'll do it maybe next spring or something in Norway or Sweden."