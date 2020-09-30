"Christmas on the Square will bring the JOY the world needs right now," said director Debbie Allen of the movie, which debuts on Nov. 22

Dolly Parton Stars as an Angel in New Netflix Holiday Musical Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton is spreading Christmas cheer with a brand-new holiday musical!

On Tuesday, the country music legend, 74, revealed the poster and release date for Christmas on the Square, a new holiday musical film in which she stars alongside Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason.

The movie — debuting Sunday, Nov. 22, on Netflix — shares the same title as one of Parton's new songs featured on her upcoming Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, out Friday. Christmas on the Square is directed by Grey's Anatomy star and famed director Debbie Allen.

″#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song...it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily,″ Parton wrote on Twitter.

Allen, 70, said the movie will undoubtedly bring ample ″joy.″

″#ChristmasOnTheSquare will bring the JOY the world needs right now,″ she tweeted. ″@DollyParton and the entire cast were amazing to work with. God Bless Sam Haskell and @NetflixFamily for making it happen."

According to Variety, the film follows Regina Fuller (Baranski), a Scrooge-like figure who sets out to evict residents of her hometown after her father's death. Parton plays an angel who breaks through to Fuller and invigorates holiday cheer into the protagonist.

Parton's upcoming Christmas album is her first in 30 years. Her last one, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

For the album, Parton collaborated with several other musicians, including Michael Bublé for the single, "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas." Jimmy Fallon will join Parton for a rendition of Mariah Carey's iconic holiday hit ″All I Want for Christmas Is You″ — a decision inspired by an appearance on the host's late-night show.

″I thought, 'What other songs are really hot?' And I thought, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' Jimmy Fallon, a couple of years ago, I was on his show around Christmas and he asked me to sing that and I didn't know it and I felt so bad,″ Parton recalled to Billboard. ″So I went and learned it and I was just going to put it on my album and then I went, 'I'll ask Jimmy Fallon to sing it with me!' And he said, yes. So I'm really excited about that."

Because of the pandemic, Parton and her collaborators — which also includes Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus (Parton's goddaughter) —recorded their parts separately.

″They had done some of the tracks before the pandemic, but then we went in and started doing our vocals,″ Parton said. ″We've been very smart, very careful, because we're trying to protect ourselves and I'm an older person.″