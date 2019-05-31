Dolly Parton Says She Expects Production to Begin on 9 to 5 Sequel in 'the Next Few Months'

The 9 to 5 sequel could be coming sooner than expected
Dolly Parton’s going back to the 9 to 5!
The singer, 73, revealed the sequel to her 1980 film 9 to 5 is currently in the works and she has high hopes of it hitting theaters soon.
“We’ve got two scripts and we’re waiting for the last rewrite,” Parton told HLN’s Robin Meade. “So as soon as we all sign off on that, I’d say in the next few months we’ll be in production.”
In March, Parton told the Knoxville News Sentinel the sequel was a “work in progress.”
“Well, it’s actually pretty far down the road,” she said. “They got the first rewrite and we’ve made some changes so now we’re into the second rewrite, so it’s just a matter of getting all of our characters right and making sure that it’s the right thing.”
She added the process included notes from the studio, producers as well as herself and costars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
“We have our notes as actresses, like ‘my character’s like this… oh we need to do this, do that,’” Parton explained. “So it’s just a work in progress, but it’s progressing.”
In July 2018, Fonda, 81, confirmed that she and Tomlin, 79, and Parton would all be returning to star in the new 9 to 5.
“Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it,” Fonda told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel for her HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts.
The original trio has stayed friends since working on the movie. In 2017, they presented together at the Emmy Awards, and Fonda and Tomlin both star in Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie, returning for its fifth season next year.
The original dealt with themes of sexism and workplace harassment, topics with a renewed relevance in 2018 thanks to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.
“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” Fonda said.
Expect the modern-day sequel to deal with issues including sexual harassment, technology and the wage gap — all topics currently sweeping Hollywood and the rest of the country.