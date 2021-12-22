Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters May 2022

WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen Returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Trailer

Elizabeth Olsen's superhero story continues to expand.

On Wednesday, Marvel Studios released a teaser online for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a standalone sequel for the Benedict Cumberbatch Avengers character after the 2016 installment.

In the teaser (which is included in the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, now in theaters), Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch returns, continuing her character's storyline from her Disney+ series WandaVision.

"We tampered with the stability of spacetime," Doctor Strange says in the trailer. "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little. ... I never meant for any of this to happen."

When Strange enlists the help of Olsen's Wanda to get a grip on colliding universes, she references the events of WandaVision, saying, "I made mistakes and people were hurt." She is later shown in the trailer in her full Scarlett Witch costume.

The trailer also shows Cumberbatch in dual roles, playing what appears to be his dark variant Strange Supreme, who previously appeared in Disney+'s What If...? series.

Doctor Strange and Wanda Credit: Marvel Entertainment/Youtube

Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong also return for the sequel, which is directed by Sam Raimi — who previously directed the Tobey Maguire–led Spider-Man movies in the early 2000s.

Doctor Strange also appears in this month's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted to a massive opening weekend box office.

In March, Olsen, 32, told Variety about filming the Doctor Strange sequel so close to wrapping on WandaVision and how the stories inform each other. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in the limited series.

"I didn't know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic. We had two months left, and we'd filmed the majority of our show already," she recalled at the time. "Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that's really been where the connection is. It's almost like we're trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."