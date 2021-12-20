Learn more details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including the cast, plot, and release date

What We Know About the Doctor Strange Sequel, Which Is Highly-Anticipated (and Super Secretive)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be a wild ride.

Following the release of Doctor Strange in 2016, the anticipated sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch is finally coming together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While there has been a lot of secrecy surrounding the upcoming film — including the official plot, cast, and more — fans finally got the first look at what's to come in Spider-Man: No Way From Home.

The film's post-credits scene doubles as a short teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2.

Following the events of both Loki season 1 and Spider-Man: No Way Home — where one of Doctor Strange's spells goes awry and accidentally breaks open the multiverse — we see Strange join forces with Wanda (following the events of WandaVision) as they attempt to learn more about the multiverse.

Let's just say, things are about to get … strange.

As we anxiously wait to see how everything will unfold, read ahead for everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Warning: slight spoilers ahead.

Who's in the cast for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

WANDAVISION Credit: Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Stephen Strange alongside Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda. The recent trailer also teases the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's mentor-turned-enemy Karl Mordo as well as the introduction of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Given how closely the storyline intersects with Loki season 1, there have been rumors that Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), and Sophia di Martino (Sylvie) could make appearances in the film, although Marvel hasn't confirmed anything yet.

loki Credit: disney+

As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness underwent "significant" reshoots in November, The Hollywood Reporter teased that film is having "more fun with the multiverse" by adding in a few more cameos like those featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Who is directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

sam raimi Credit: columbia piuctures/ everett

If you're a fan of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films, the upcoming Doctor Strange film will be a real treat. Sam Raimi, who famously helmed the Spider-Man trilogy, will direct the upcoming film. It's certainly a fitting team-up as the recent MCU films have been connecting various Marvel adaptations throughout the years.

What is the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

doctor strange what if Credit: Disney+/ Marvel Studios

As of recently, the only thing we knew about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that it will follow Dr. Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone. However, the recent teaser trailer offers some more clues about what's to come.

Most notably, the teaser trailer shows Doctor Strange coming face-to-face with his dark variant Strange Supreme, who previously appeared in Disney+'s What If...? series. Could the big bad in Doctor Strange 2 actually be Doctor Strange himself? Anything is possible!

Where can you watch the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

spiderman no way home Credit: sony picture/ marvel/ everett

As of right now, the only place you can officially watch the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer is during the post-credits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently playing in theaters. It's unclear when exactly Marvel will release the teaser trailer online.

When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be released?

doctor strange Credit: walt disney motion pictures/ everett