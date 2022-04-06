Here's When Doctor Strange 2 Will Likely Be Available to Stream on Disney+ After Hitting Theaters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters on May 6

We're getting one step closer to stepping into the multiverse.

After getting several glimpses of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over the past few months, tickets for the anticipated sequel officially went on sale on April 6.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), the upcoming film already appears to be unlike any other Marvel movie we've seen before.

With so much hype surrounding the mysterious plot and potential cameos, fans are eager to see how everything unfolds.

While the film hits theaters in May, the wait for it to be available to stream on Disney+ will be a little bit longer.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, MCU titles like Black Widow were available to stream the same day they hit theaters through Disney+'s Premier Access, however, newer releases like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals have taken a different approach by having an exclusive theatrical release window.

Though the studio hasn't announced the official Disney+ release date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we can estimate when it will drop based on past releases. Keep reading for everything we know.

When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be released in theaters?

The film was originally supposed to be released on May 7, 2021, but kept getting pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now slated to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

What is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' exclusive theatrical release window?

In 2021, Disney gave a handful of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release. While the studio hasn't officially committed to a specific window for its 2022 film slate, it seems likely that the 45-day exclusive theatrical release window will apply to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"We are sticking with our plan of flexibility because we are still unsure about how the marketplace is going to react when family films come back with a theatrical-first window," Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said in November 2021.

"We are going to do what's best for our shareholders. We don't announce our films that far in advance because we know we are in a time of flux and change," he continued. "And while COVID will be in the rearview mirror, god willing, I think changing consumer behavior is something that's going to be more permanent. And so we're reading that on a weekly basis and will make our decisions going forward accordingly."

