See Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen Break Character in Funny Doctor Strange 2 Bloopers

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on digital June 22, and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD July 26

Tons of fun went into the onscreen magic of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A new gag reel shared exclusively with PEOPLE shows stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in silly blooper moments behind the scenes of the Marvel movie, which becomes available on digital June 22.

Olsen, 33, laughs in one moment as she tries to be serious in character as the Scarlett Witch. While hoisted up in the air with wires, what appears to be leaves and debris flies onto her face, causing her to break during multiple takes.

Cumberbatch, 45, shows off his dance moves in several other instances, along with costars Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez, who also playfully danced on set.

"Nailed it!" says Cumberbatch at one point in the montage, fully dressed in his Doctor Strange costume.

Gomez joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez, a young teen with the rare ability to travel the multiverse, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She told PEOPLE one of her favorite parts about filming was working alongside stars Cumberbatch, Wong and Olsen, the latter of whom Gomez said she was "literally in awe" of on set.

She said her costars were super supportive during filming. "One of my first days, Benedict Wong knocked on my trailer door, gave me his phone number, and was just like, 'I'm here for you if you ever want to talk. If you feel a little overwhelmed, I'm here for you,' " she recalled.

"That was really sweet because as a 14-year-old girl, I was just like, 'Oh my God. This is a lot.' It's such a huge character and [it's a] big responsibility," she added. "It was really sweet to have that support."