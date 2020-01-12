Image zoom DJ Qualls Rich Polk/Getty Images

DJ Qualls has come out as gay.

The 41-year-old actor, who is best known for his roles in films like Road Trip and The Core, announced the news on Twitter Saturday following his appearance on Comedy Central’s The Jim Jeffries Show.

“It is 11:20pm,” Qualls wrote. “I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferiesshow in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”

Qualls, whose first name is Daniel Joseph, landed his first film role in the 2000 comedy Road Trip as shy virgin Kyle Edwards who embarks on a road trip with friends to retrieve an illicit tape mistakenly sent to a girlfriend.

It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career. — DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) January 11, 2020

According to his IMDb page, Quall’s additional film credits include The New Guy, Hustle & Flow, and The Core. He has also produced several films, such as the 2009 comedy-drama Last Day of Summer, which he also starred in.

Image zoom DJ Qualls Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Qualls has made brief appearances in several hit TV shows, such as The Big Bang Theory, Lost, Breaking Bad, and CSI. In 2015, he began starring as a series regular on The Man in The High Castle. The Amazon Prime series, which ended in November, explores an alternate universe where the Axis powers won World War II.

Along with film and TV credits, Qualls has also been featured in music videos. In 2002, he appeared in videos for Britney Spears’ “Boys” and Simple Plan’s “I’m Just a Kid.”