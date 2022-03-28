DJ Khaled Interrupts 2022 Oscars Introduction of Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

Dj Khaled interrupted the start of the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to "introduce the three queens" hosting the 2022 Oscars

The hosts for the 94th annual Academy Awards need no introduction — but DJ Khaled still wanted to welcome them to the stage properly.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall all took the stage together at the start of Sunday's ceremony, airing live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Khaled, 46, crashed the hosts' intro to show the trio some love.

"Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up," said artist and producer. "Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way."

Added Khaled, "I'm talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses."

After commenting on the group's "amazing" outfits, Khaled continued: "They didn't believe in us. The Oscars did."

"They said, 'Yo, Will Smith, Bad Boys I, what are we doing?'" he added. "You know we the best right? You know how we do it. Let's go! Make some noise, c'mon."

As Khaled departed the stage, the trio proceeded with their opening monologue.

"This year, the academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," said Schumer, 40.

"We are excited to be hosting, representing black women who are standing proud," Hall, 51, said of herself and Sykes, 58, who added, "Yes, ... and living out loud."

Schumer then joked, "And I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud."

Schumer, Sykes, and Hall are the Oscars' first hosts in three years. Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the prestigious event before Sunday, helming the award show in 2017 and 2018.

Kevin Hart was set to host the 2019 Oscars ceremony, but he stepped down from the position after past homophobic tweets resurfaced ahead of the event. The 2019 ceremony proceeded with no official host. There wasn't an official host for the 2020 and 2021 Oscars as well.