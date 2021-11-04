Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lilly Singh, and Mindy Kaling Celebrate Diwali: 'Badass Desi Boss Ladies'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling, Poorna Jagannathan, and more stars celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, together on Wednesday night

Chopra Jonas, 39, shared a series of photos of the five-day celebration of lights hosted by Kaling on Instagram Wednesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨," she wrote in the caption.

In a second post, Chopra Jonas showed off her Arpita Mehta sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set.

"Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lilly Singh, and Mindy Kaling Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Diwali, which is marked with five days of festivities and celebrated by members of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and some Buddhist communities, symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness. Loved ones gather and share food while watching fireworks and decorating houses with diyas, candles, and other lights.

Kaling also shared photos of the Hindu celebration on Instagram writing, "Last night I was so proud to host a Diwali party with my friends @meena at @phenomenal and @deepica at @livetinted."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "Meena's and Deepica's companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture (they also have an amazing Live Tinted collab out now!). We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments)."

"This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE!" Kaling added. "Next year will be even bigger. Here are some pics from last night!"