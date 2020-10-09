Disney’s Upcoming Soul Shifts from Movie Theaters to Disney+ for Christmas Premiere

Soul, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day

Christmas just got a whole lot brighter.

Disney's Soul is skipping theaters to debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day. In countries where Disney+ is not available, Soul will be released in movie theaters, although dates for it's theatrical release have not been set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

Soul follows the existential musings of a middle school music teacher, Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer. Before he can achieve his big break, an accident causes his soul to separate from his body where he’s taken to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

There, Joe meets a soul named 22 (Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe tries to show 22 what's great about living, and why must return to his body, he discovers answers to some of life's most important questions.

The film was originally set to hit theaters in June but was pushed back to Nov. 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Soul will be available to Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost, unlike Mulan which debuted on the platform for $29.99.

Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs also star in the film.