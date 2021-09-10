Disney's Live-Action The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey Hits Theaters Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Fans of The Little Mermaid can visit the kingdom under the sea on Memorial Day weekend 2023.

The live-action Disney movie starring Halle Bailey will premiere in theaters on May 26, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will also star Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy.

In July, Bailey, who stars as Ariel, revealed filming for the movie had wrapped by sharing a photo of herself sitting in the ocean against a sunset.

"And just like that..that's a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖," she wrote in the caption.

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," Bailey wrote. "This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

She added, "I'm so grateful to have such lovely and talented people in the cast like @jonahhauerking that will be my friend for infinite lifetimes, @jacobtremblay who i'm so proud of 🥺and legends like @bardemantarctic @melissamccarthy @awkwafina @daveeddiggs who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me..as well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew. i cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! Xoxo."

Meanwhile, other Disney titles have cemented their distributions with Eternals, West Side Story, and the animated film Encanto set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters, according to THR.

This is a change from the hybrid release model Disney previously used for Black Widow, Cruella and Jungle Cruise which all debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+.

Other movies were also given new release dates such as Guillermo del Toro's star-studded Nightmare Alley which was originally set for a limited Dec. 3 release. The movie, which stars Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and other A-list stars, will now debut in theaters on Dec. 17.