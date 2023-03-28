Disney's 'Frozen 3' Announcement Was a Surprise to Franchise's Oscar-Winning Songwriters

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and her songwriting partner Robert Lopez penned the Oscar-winning song from the first movie, "Let It Go," and the Oscar-nominated song "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II

By
Published on March 28, 2023 12:26 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Frozen's Oscar-winning songwriters are ready for the third installment of the franchise — even if they say they were surprised as anyone else that there would be another movie.

"They told us, the day of, and a little bit about what they're thinking," Kristen Anderson-Lopez recently told Collider, about how she and her songwriting partner and husband Robert Lopez heard the news. "It got us very excited. Now, we have to let the wheels of Hollywood do what they do, but we were very excited with their ideas."

The long-rumored and wished-for Frozen 3, which was officially confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger last month in a call with investors, is seemingly set to position the songwriters with plenty of material.

The duo's acclaimed songs in the first two films netted them Oscar nominations ("Into the Unknown" from Frozen II) and they won Best Original Song for the massive hit "Let It Go" from the first movie.

The rest of the Frozen ensemble has been open about desiring another sequel.

Last June, Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, joked on The Tonight Show, "I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3."

When the audience cheered in response, Bell clarified: "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority,' 'cause I can't [actually announce it]. I can't do that — I'm not in charge. But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe."

Meanwhile, her movie-sister Elsa (Idina Menzel) has also voiced enthusiasm for the project.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell
Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In December, the actress, 51, told PEOPLE she is ready for another chapter in the Queen of Arendelle's story.

"I love that she was unconventional in that she didn't need a prince to save the day and that it was a story about sisters," she said. "But I would love her now — finally — in Frozen 3, to have a partner in life."

The original Frozen first hit movie theaters in 2013 and was a blockbuster for Disney, making over $1 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The series, which also includes stars like Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad in its voice cast, has expanded into a full-on franchise that includes short films, television specials, and even a Broadway musical.

The last feature film in the series, Frozen II, was released in theaters in November 2019. It made even more globally than its predecessor: $1.45 billion, Box Office Mojo said.

