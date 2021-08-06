Disney's Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted, Wraps Filming in Ireland: 'Coming to You in 2022'

Disney's Disenchanted is officially on the way!

On Wednesday, director and producer Adam Shankman (Hairspray) announced that the sequel to the beloved 2007 movie, Enchanted, concluded production in Ireland and is on the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Myself and Giselle…errrr….@amyadams would just like to say: And that's a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Amy Adams, who stars in the movies as Princess Giselle.

The highly anticipated sequel has been in development since early 2010, according to the film's IMDb page, and Shankman was confirmed to return as director in 2016.

In the original film, Adams' Giselle was about to marry a prince when she's sent away from the animated kingdom of Andalasia and unceremoniously lands in New York City. There, she meets and falls in love with a lawyer and befriends his young daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The new story is said to take place 15 years after Enchanted, as Giselle questions her happily ever after and accidentally triggers events that make everyone's lives turn upside down in both the real world and Andalasia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Enchanted Amy Adams in Enchanted | Credit: Barry Wetcher/Disney Enterprises

Along with Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon will all reprise their roles for the forthcoming sequel. In April, Dempsey, who portrays Robert Philip, told Variety that he was excited ahead of filming and revealed he will make his singing debut in the film. "I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason," the former Grey's Anatomy star joked. "So bear with me."

He continued, "I hope the fans embrace it. But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting."

In May, Disney+ announced that Maya Rudolph joined the cast as the villain in the fairytale musical. Kolton Stewart, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez also star.