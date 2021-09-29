Disney's Encanto Trailer Features a Colombian Family Trying to Retain Their Magic Powers

The magical world of Encanto is in danger.

Disney's latest animated movie — its first to feature a Latin American family at its core — follows the Madrigal clan and their enchanting village in Colombia. The first full trailer for the film shows how the family sees trouble ahead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Many years ago, this candle blessed our family with a miracle. Our house, our casita, came to life with magic!" the Madrigal abuela says at the beginning. "In time, every member of our family was given their own magical gift."

As the house shows off its magical powers, Maribel, the movie's main character voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, describes how each family member has a special power — except her.

"I'm not super strong like Luisa, or effortlessly perfect like 'Señorita Perfecta' Isabela. Why am I the only one that didn't get a gift?" she asks her mom.

But Maribel's chance to help her family comes when their home suddenly starts falling apart and all the family members start losing their powers. It's up to her to save her family — and their magic.

"Even in our darkest moments, there's light where you least expect it," Maribel says near the end.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” Credit: Disney

Beatriz previously described Mirabel as "a really funny, loving character who also deeply years for something more."

"She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much," Beatriz said, adding the role "fills me with immense pride" as she is Colombian on her father's side.

The trailer also includes an original song from the film, "Colombia, Mi Encanto," performed by Colombian singer Carlos Vives ("La Bicicleta" with Shakira, "Volvi a Nacer") and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia," Vives said in a release. "I can't wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the 'encanto' of Colombians."

The film also includes the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.