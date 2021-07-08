Disney's Encanto Trailer Debuts New Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs, Explores the Magic of Colombia 

Encanto follows the story of a magical family and how one non-magical girl might save her family from losing their powers forever

Disney's partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda is covering new and enchanting grounds!

In the first trailer for Encanto, Miranda's musical score places Colombia at the center of a magical story about the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in the secluded mountains of Colombia in a magical house called Encanto.

Miranda previously contributed music to Disney's Moana and starred in Mary Poppins Returns.

The magic of Encanto has blessed every child and adult with special and unique gifts from super-strength to speaking with animals to healing—except for one: Mirabel.

In one awkward instance, a friend gives Mirabel a massive gift basket, which he calls the "Not Special Special."

Unbothered by the lack of her supernatural ability, Mirabel tells her cousins, "Gift or no gift, I am just as special as the rest of my family."

Hilariously, one little girl cheekily replies, "Maybe your gift is being in denial."

When Mirabel discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she finds she might be her family's only hope.

Mirabel is voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz, who describes her character as "a really funny, loving character who also deeply years for something more."

"She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much," Beatriz said, adding the role "fills me with immense pride" as she is Colombian on her father's side.

The trailer includes an original song from the film, "Colombia, Mi Encanto," performed by Colombian singer Carlos Vives ("La Bicicleta" with Shakira, "Volvi a Nacer").

"This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia," Vives said in a release. "I can't wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the 'encanto' of Colombians."

The film also includes the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.