Disney Works to Darken Princess Tiana's Skin in Wreck-It Ralph 2 After Internet Backlash

Princess Tiana will look a little more like herself when Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters on Nov. 21.

Disney animators hit the drawing board again on Disney’s first African-American princess after internet backlash pointed out how the Princess and the Frog character appeared to look different in a teaser for the upcoming movie, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tiana made her debut in the 2008 movie and is one of the princesses featured in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel.

The outlet reports Disney met with Anika Noni Rose, who voices the princess, as well as other animators and black advocacy group Color of Change to collaborate on what changes Tiana needed. The result shows a darker princess in the latest teaser, who looks more like the original character with similar features.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Paige O'Hara, Irene Bedard, Mandy Moore, Auli'i Cravalho, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Bell, Kelly Macdonald, Anika Noni Rose, Linda Larkin, and Jodi Benson at Disney's D23 Expo Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Disney (10)

Tiana’s appearance in Ralph Breaks the Internet comes alongside the other Disney princesses when Sarah Silverman’s character Vanellope meets all 14 of them. The speed racer quickly inspires the princesses to ditch their ball gowns for a more relaxed style. The resulting loungewear looks bear custom-tailored designs for each individual’s well-trod journey, with imagery like poison apples and fancy carriages and Etsy-ready slogans like “Just Let It Go,” “Beast Friends Forever,” and “Blue Corn Moon” (from the most venerable House of Pocahontas).

Ralph Breaks the Internet is in theaters Nov. 21.