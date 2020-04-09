Disney+ Tops 50 Million Subscribers in Just 5 Months as People Social Distance at Home

Image zoom Jon Favreau/Instagram

Disney+ is going strong amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The streaming service has now amassed over 50 million subscribers after launching just five months ago, Disney executive Kevin Mayer said in a press release Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” Mayer said. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

In comparison, Hulu, which Disney has partial ownership of, has about 30 million subscribers after 13 years, while Netflix, introduced in 2007, has about 167 subscribers worldwide, according to The New York Times.

Disney+ costs $6.99 a month and includes a slate of programming from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The Mandalorian, a live-action Star Wars series and Disney+ original, has been the streaming service’s biggest hit so far.

Image zoom

RELATED: Disney+ Releasing Frozen 2 Months Ahead of Schedule as a Surprise During ‘This Challenging Period’

The surge in subscribers comes as people across the world are isolating at home and social distancing to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses, Disney included, have taken a hard hit due to the economic shutdown.

Last month, the company confirmed Disneyland and Walt Disney World would now be closed indefinitely after both parks had planned to reopen at the end of March. All of Disney’s attractions, hotels and stores are now closed in North America.

Disney has also had to postpone the release of many highly-anticipated films such as Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Mulan.

Image zoom Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

RELATED: Disney Has Stopped Charging Annual Passholders While Parks are Closed After Backlash Online

Bob Iger, the former CEO and now executive chairman of Disney, has decided to forgo his entire salary, while new CEO Bob Chapek has taken a 50% pay cut, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported late last month.

The cuts call for a 20% reduction in salary for all VP level executives starting April 5, Variety reported, while Senior VPs will see a 25% pay cut and executive VPs and above will see a 30% cut.

The changes were reportedly outlined in a memo sent to Disney staffers. “This temporary action will remain in effect until we foresee a substantive recovery in our business,” reads the letter, according to both outlets.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.