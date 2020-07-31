Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The musical is based on the Rosa Guy novel, My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl

Disney+ to Follow-Up Hamilton with Once on This Island Musical Adaptation

Another hit Broadway musical may soon be coming to Disney+!

Following the recent success of the Hamilton film with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast, Disney+ is looking to bring the musical Once on This Island to the streaming platform as well, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per the publication, playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Wanuri Kahiu are developing a feature adaptation of the 1990 Broadway musical with Marc Platt set to produce.

The musical is based on the Rosa Guy novel — My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl — and follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with a boy from a wealthy family on the other side of their island.

The production will be different from Hamilton, however, which was a recording of a stage performance. Island will be a more traditional adaptation and Disney’s live-action division is handling the project, the outlet reports.

Image zoom Once on This Island Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

According to Playbill, the musical originally premiered Off-Broadway before it headed to Broadway in 1990, where it ran for a year before taking a bow in 1991. Then in Dec. 2017, a revival of the show premiered before it closed later in Jan. 2019.

In 2018, the Broadway revival received multiple Tony Award nominations and a best musical revival award.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The original revival cast included Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Alex Newell, Lea Salonga, Isaac Cole Powell and Hailey Kilgore — who earned a Tony nomination for her work as Ti Moune.

Bioh, the film’s writer, has written for shows like Netflix's Russian Doll and Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It while director Kahiu made history in 2018 for her film Rafiki, which was banned in her home country of Kenya for its LGBTQ themes, according to THR.

Image zoom Lin Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Joan Marcus

The news comes about following the massive success achieved by Hamilton after it appeared on the Disney streaming service earlier this month.

According to Variety, the streaming app was downloaded 752,451 times globally, including 458,796 times in the U.S., from Friday to Sunday during the weekend the film first premiered. That's 74% more downloads than the four previous weekends in June.

The movie was a smash hit and dominated the conversation over a difficult Independence Day weekend as Americans reckoned with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened conversations about racial justice and police brutality.