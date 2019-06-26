Disney's Live-Action The Lion King Is Already Breaking Box Office Records Weeks Before Release

It’s Simba’s kingdom, and we’re all just living in it.

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King has posted the second-highest best ticket first day sales of the year, second only to Avengers: Endgame.

In addition, the 24-hour sales for Lion King were the best ever for a family movie for Atom Tickets.

For Fandango, the movie racked up the best first-day sales out of all the Disney live-action adaptations, topping 2017’s Beauty and the Beast and this year’s Aladdin.

The Lion King is expected to be the movie of the summer after Aladdin opened to higher opening weekend numbers than predicted.

RELATED: The Lion King Is Expected to Open to Huge Numbers After Aladdin’s Big Weekend

Image zoom The Lion King Walt Disney Studios

Aladdin clocked in with a $113 million opening weekend, bumping up the projections for the highly-anticipated Lion King starring Donald Glover and Beyoncé as Simba and Nala, respectively.

The cast also includes Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; James Earl Jones reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa from the 1994 animated film; Billy Eichner as Timon; Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Simba’s mother; John Kani as Rafiki and John Oliver as Zazu.

Projections for The Lion King now have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.