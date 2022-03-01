Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. Pausing Movie Releases in Russia amid Ukraine Invasion

Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. have paused theatrical releases in Russia — including The Batman — for the time being, amid the war in Ukraine

Several movie studios have made the decision to pause theatrical releases in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Some of this year's biggest releases — including The Batman, the animated film Turning Red and Jared Leto's Morbius — will not be opening in Russia for the time being due to the crisis.

In a statement shared Monday, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company said, "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

The company's statement continued, "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees."

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said, "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia."

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy," the WarnerMedia statement concluded. (A rep for Warner Bros. Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Sony Pictures has also decided to halt film releases in the country for the time being, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," concluded the emailed statement, via a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded last week, with forces moving in from the north, south and east. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia. Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.