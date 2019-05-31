Snow White: Disney in Talks with (500) Days of Summer Director for Live-Action Remake (Report)

The first-ever Disney movie is getting the live-action treatment.

(500) Days of Summer and Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is reportedly in talks to helm Disney’s remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the German fairy tale that became Walt Disney’s first animated film in 1938. Variety reports that Webb is the studio’s top choice to take on the movie.

Snow White joins other live-action adaptations of Disney classics, like 2015’s Cinderella, 2017’s Beauty and the Beast and 2019’s Dumbo, Aladdin and Lion King. Also set to hit the big screen is the Mulan remake, with a March 2020 release date.

Joining the remakes this fall is a sequel to Angelina Jolie‘s hit 2014 movie Maleficent, focusing on the villain from the Sleeping Beauty tale. The Oscar-winner is joined by Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer for the sequel, Mistress of Evil.

Image zoom Snow White Everett

The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson is also in negotiations to pen the new adaptation, while La La Land Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are once again tapped to pen music for the film, according to Variety. The two last collaborated with Disney on Aladdin.

There have been previous live-action takes on Snow White, including 2012’s Mirror Mirror starring Julia Roberts and Lily Collins. The story also got a darker makeover that same year in Snow White and the Huntsman, starring Charlize Theron as the Queen, Kristen Stewart as Snow White and Chris Hemsworth as the Hunstman.