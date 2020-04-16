Disney Slashes Price of Dozens of Movies for Fans in Lockdown: From Star Wars to Bohemian Rhapsody
Walt Disney Studio is offering fans the option to own dozens of their hit movies for just $4.99 for the next few weeks
Bored at home? A Disney movie might just be the answer.
Walt Disney Studios has announced a slash sale of some of the company’s most popular titles on digital, including new releases and classic movies alike. Sorted into categories, fans will be able to purchase their favorite films for $4.99 to $9.99 for a week.
First up are what the studio is calling “Feel Good Movies,” featuring recent hits like Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman as well as older fan-favorites like Pretty Woman, The Devil Wears Prada, Napoleon Dynamite, The Sound of Music, Under the Tuscan Sun and Little Miss Sunshine.
Those movies will be available from now until April 20, while the next batch celebrates Earth Day with Disneynature films from April 21-27.
After that, a series of “Family Fun Flicks” will be up for grabs at a discounted rate. That category includes movies for the whole family like Night at the Museum, Ice Age, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Peanuts Movie, 1959’s Journey to the Center of the Earth and Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
WATCH: Daisy Ridley Plays It Coy About the Two Secret Things She Took from The Rise of Skywalker Set
Disney will then celebrate the week before May the 4th, recognized as Star Wars day, with an eye-popping sale of every single Star Wars movie from April 28 to May 4.
That even includes last December’s The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final episode in the Skywalker saga that tied up the original storyline. The sale also includes the prequels Rogue One and Solo.
Disney is also making a Skywalker Saga bundle available, which seems to include all the movies for fans who don’t own any of them yet.
The rest of May features three categories: Sports movies under “Game Changers” from May 5-11, “Action Movies” from May 12-18 and the “Princess Collection,” featuring the classic and newer princesses, from May 19-25.
Check out the full list of movies below:
Feel Good Movies
April 14-20
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Greatest Showman
- Napoleon Dynamite
- The Devil Wears Prada
- There’s Something About Mary
- Never Been Kissed
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal (2009)
- The Sound of Music
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- 27 Dresses
- Little Miss Sunshine
- The Joy Luck Club
- An Affair to Remember
- Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature
April 21-27
- African Cats
- Bears
- Born In China
- Chimpanzee
- Earth
- Expedition China
- Ghost of the Mountains
- Monkey Kingdom
- Oceans
- Wings of Life
Family Fun Flicks
April 21-27
- Ferdinand
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- The Book of Life
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Night at the Museum
- Ice Age
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Peanuts Movie
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- Thumbelina
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Robots
- Marley & Me
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Epic
May The 4th
April 28-May 4
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers
May 5-11
- Battle of the Sexes
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Goal! The Dream Begins
- Dodgeball
- Stick It
- Eddie the Eagle
- Rookie of the Year
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- Free Solo
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Whip It
- Just Wright
- Drumline
- Fever Pitch
- Ford v Ferrari
- Remember the Titans
- Invincible
- Glory Road
- The Mighty Ducks
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- McFarland USA
- Miracle (2004)
- The Rookie
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
Action Movies
May 12-18
- Armageddon
- The A-Team
- Con Air
- Die Hard
- Enemy of the State
- Fight Club
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- Speed
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Man on Fire
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Pearl Harbor
- Real Steel
- Red Sparrow
- Tombstone
Princess Collection
May 19-25
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Brave
- Cinderella (1950)
- The Little Mermaid
- Moana
- Pocahontas
- The Princess and the Frog
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Tangled