Disney Slashes Price of Dozens of Movies for Fans in Lockdown: From Star Wars to Bohemian Rhapsody

Bored at home? A Disney movie might just be the answer.

Walt Disney Studios has announced a slash sale of some of the company’s most popular titles on digital, including new releases and classic movies alike. Sorted into categories, fans will be able to purchase their favorite films for $4.99 to $9.99 for a week.

First up are what the studio is calling “Feel Good Movies,” featuring recent hits like Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman as well as older fan-favorites like Pretty Woman, The Devil Wears Prada, Napoleon Dynamite, The Sound of Music, Under the Tuscan Sun and Little Miss Sunshine.

Those movies will be available from now until April 20, while the next batch celebrates Earth Day with Disneynature films from April 21-27.

After that, a series of “Family Fun Flicks” will be up for grabs at a discounted rate. That category includes movies for the whole family like Night at the Museum, Ice Age, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Peanuts Movie, 1959’s Journey to the Center of the Earth and Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Disney will then celebrate the week before May the 4th, recognized as Star Wars day, with an eye-popping sale of every single Star Wars movie from April 28 to May 4.

That even includes last December’s The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final episode in the Skywalker saga that tied up the original storyline. The sale also includes the prequels Rogue One and Solo.

Disney is also making a Skywalker Saga bundle available, which seems to include all the movies for fans who don’t own any of them yet.

The rest of May features three categories: Sports movies under “Game Changers” from May 5-11, “Action Movies” from May 12-18 and the “Princess Collection,” featuring the classic and newer princesses, from May 19-25.

Check out the full list of movies below:

Feel Good Movies

April 14-20

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Greatest Showman

Napoleon Dynamite

The Devil Wears Prada

There’s Something About Mary

Never Been Kissed

Pretty Woman

The Proposal (2009)

The Sound of Music

Under the Tuscan Sun

27 Dresses

Little Miss Sunshine

The Joy Luck Club

An Affair to Remember

Beaches

Earth Day with Disneynature

April 21-27

African Cats

Bears

Born In China

Chimpanzee

Earth

Expedition China

Ghost of the Mountains

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Wings of Life

Family Fun Flicks

April 21-27

Ferdinand

Alvin and the Chipmunks

The Book of Life

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Night at the Museum

Ice Age

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Peanuts Movie

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Thumbelina

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Robots

Marley & Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Epic

May The 4th

April 28-May 4

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle

Game Changers

May 5-11

Battle of the Sexes

Bend It Like Beckham

Goal! The Dream Begins

Dodgeball

Stick It

Eddie the Eagle

Rookie of the Year

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Free Solo

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Whip It

Just Wright

Drumline

Fever Pitch

Ford v Ferrari

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Glory Road

The Mighty Ducks

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

McFarland USA

Miracle (2004)

The Rookie

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Action Movies

May 12-18

Armageddon

The A-Team

Con Air

Die Hard

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Gone in 60 Seconds

Speed

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Man on Fire

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Pearl Harbor

Real Steel

Red Sparrow

Tombstone

Princess Collection

May 19-25