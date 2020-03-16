Disney Releases Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Early on Digital Platforms amid Coronavirus Spread

Image zoom John Boyega, Joonas Suotamo and Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lucasfilm

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Add Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to your list of movies to watch while practicing social distancing in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney made the 2019 blockbuster available for purchase on most digital platforms starting on Friday, which was four days ahead of its scheduled release date, originally slated for Tuesday, March 17.

The conclusion to the latest trilogy is currently available in HD and SD for $19.99 on Apple TV and iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and more. The title will also be available to watch in 4K Ultra HD for $24.99.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently scheduled to be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 31.

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

The Walt Disney Company also announced on Friday that Frozen 2 would be coming to Disney+ three months ahead of its scheduled release date as a way to surprise families with “some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.



The movie, a sequel to 2013’s Frozen, was available on Disney+ in the United States as of Sunday, March 15. It will be added onto Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

Image zoom Frozen 2 Disney

The news came a day after Disney announced its decision to temporarily shut down its theme parks in the United States and France amid the global health crisis.

This is the only the second time in history that Disneyland has closed completely for reasons other than weather. Previously, Disneyland shut down following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Walt Disney World in Orlando has only ever shut its doors due to the threat of hurricanes — most recently, Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 — and the day after the 2001 attacks.

As of March 13, there have been at least 3,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 67 deaths in the U.S., according to The New York Times. Globally, there have been over 175,000 confirmed cases. More than 6,700 worldwide have died as a result of the virus, while 77,658 people have recovered.