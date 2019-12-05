Mulan Is Back! See the Powerful New Trailer for Disney's Action-Packed, Live-Action Remake

Mulan is bowing down to no one.

The second trailer for the highly anticipated live-action film debuted on Thursday featuring new looks at familiar (and unfamiliar) characters and settings. It also retells the character’s origin story, and her desire to live up to her duty.

“Do you know why the Phoenix sits at the right hand of the emperor? She is his guardian, his protector,” Mulan’s dad tells her at the beginning of the trailer. “She’s both beautiful and strong. Your job is to bring honor to the family. Do you think you can do that?”

But while Mulan may dream of bringing honor to her family in different ways, the montage that plays over her father’s words show her being dressed in the traditional Geisha clothing and makeup.

That is until China finds itself under attack from ruthless invaders and a witch. Mulan’s father, having no sons, is forced to go back to war for his country — but Mulan refuses to let that happen.

“Loyal, brave and true,” she says as she grabs her father’s sword. “It is my duty to protect my family.”

With that, Mulan rides off in the middle of the night and leaves her hair clip behind as a way of telling her father she’s off to fight in his place — all while pretending to be a long lost son.

The first trailer for the film dropped in July when Disney gave fans a teaser during the Women’s World Cup final game. The trailer introduced the heroine Hua Mulan and showcased her transformation from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior.

Actress Liu Yifei was cast as Mulan for the remake after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.

She is joined by cast members including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An.

The live-action Mulan comes after the success of previous live-action remakes from Disney, including Aladdin, Maleficent (the live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty), Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella.

Mulan will hit theaters March 27, 2020.