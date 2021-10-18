Disney Pushes Back Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Indiana Jones Sequel Release Dates

Disney has pushed back the release dates of several movies, including Marvel films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder

The company pushed back the releases of several upcoming movies on Monday, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PEOPLE confirms.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange sequel will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, from its previous date of March 25. The fourth installment in the Thor franchise will debut in movie theaters on July 8 from May 6 and the Black Panther sequel will now debut on Nov. 11, 2022.

Also moving release dates are The Marvels, which has been postponed to early 2023, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was moved from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023.

Thor, Dr. Strange Credit: J Boland/Marvel Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock; C Zlotnick/Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Marvel wasn't the only studio affected — Lucasfilm's fifth Indiana Jones sequel starring Harrison Ford will now open on June 30, 2023, instead of July 29, 2022.

Disney's recent release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became the first movie released during the COVID-19 pandemic to gross over $200 million at the domestic box office.

The movie, which debuted in theaters on Sept. 3 and stars Simu Liu, was released exclusively in movie theaters, unlike other Disney films from the past year-and-a-half such as Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, and Cruella.