Disney+ Sets Release Date for Home Alone Reboot with Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Archie Yates

The sixth film in the Home Alone franchise will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 12

Disney+'s long-awaited Home Alone reboot is debuting just in time for the holidays.

Home Sweet Home Alone will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Nov. 12, the streamer announced today. The film, which comes over 30 years after the original landed in theaters in 1990, puts a modern twist on the Home Alone story.

Archie Yates stars in Home Sweet Home Alone as Max Mercer, "a mischievous and resourceful young boy" who finds himself left all alone while his family jets off to Japan for a holiday vacation. It's up to Max to protect his family's home when a married couple (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) hatches a plan to steal "a precious heirloom" from the Mercers.

"Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home," Disney teased in a press release.

Home Sweet Home Alone also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell.

The upcoming film comes from executive producer Jeremiah Samuels and producers Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson, and features a screenplay by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

During an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Thompson teased Home Sweet Home Alone, revealing new details about the family holiday movie to host Andy Cohen.

"It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and then got shut down and came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it's been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned," he said.

Thompson added that the film was close to being finished at the time, and that he had already completed "one of the last steps" of re-recording audio for the film.