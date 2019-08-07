Disney+ Will Have Reboots for Home Alone, Night at the Museum and More As Bundle Pricing Revealed

Disney is gearing up for its streaming service with some new reboots — and a deal offering multiple services available for a bundle purchase.

Disney+, which is set to launch in November, will not only house Disney classics, but several “reimaginings” of classics like Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney’s president Bob Iger said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Tuesday, according to Deadline.

Those titles come from Fox’s library, which Disney acquired in March after long negotiations.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our DTC platforms [Disney+ and Hulu],” Iger told reporters, according to the Deadline‘s report. “We see great long-term value in the broad collection of theatrical IP we acquired from Fox.”

Iger also confirmed that customers will be able to bundle Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions with their Disney+ subscription for $12.99 per month, Deadline said in another report.

Image zoom Home Alone Everett

Disney+ is expected to be the home to thousands of TV episodes and 400 movies by the end of its first year in operation.

The entertainment giant announced in April plans for the new service, which will launch on November 12 and cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year when purchased outside of the bundle option.

Image zoom Disney Plus

Disney’s massive library includes everything from Marvel blockbusters like Black Panther, to classics like the Star Wars franchise, to beloved TV series like The Simpsons.

In addition to already beloved content, Disney+ will also see the launch of several brand-new series, including WandaVision starring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.