You Can Watch so Many Classic Holiday Films on Disney+ Right Now — Including the Home Alone Trilogy

Image zoom

While every family has their own holiday traditions, there is perhaps none more universal than sitting down on the sofa and putting a classic Christmas film on the television. Some love the Home Alone trilogy, others prefer animated movies such as Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, and for those partial to a classic, nothing quite compares to Miracle on 34th Street.

Luckily, if you’ve been meaning to watch all of the aforementioned movies and more, Disney+ has got you covered. The popular streaming service has some of Disney’s most popular holiday movies available to watch, and we’ve rounded up the 12 of our favorites. Even better? The streaming service is offering digital gift subscription cards for just $69.99 a year that you can purchase right now, making Disney+ just $5.83 per month for new customers eligible to redeem the one-year subscription. (If you need a last-minute gift idea, this is a good one!)

RELATED: Your Favorite Christmas Movie Child Stars: Where Are They Now?

And if the list below isn’t enough for you, there’s a good chance Disney+ will have something in its vast library for you to binge watch once the eggnog and sugar cookies have been cleared away. Plus, you can catch even more shows and entertainment offerings from Hulu and ESPN+ if you sign up for the $12.99 per month bundle.

Check out our list below to see the holiday movies you can stream on Disney+ this week, but we must warn you: They may leave all your favorite Christmas soundtracks stuck in your head.

Home Alone Trilogy

Image zoom

The original Home Alone is the dream movie for kids who just want the house to themselves without their annoying siblings and parents. With its great physical comedy and ingenious set-ups, it’s become one of the most iconic Christmas films. Along with its two sequels, it’s worth a rewatch every holiday season.

The Santa Clause Trilogy

Image zoom

Starring Tim Allen as a toy salesman, The Santa Clause tells the story of Allen’s character, Scott, and his efforts to save Christmas by slowly becoming the new Santa when he accidentally injures the original Kris Kringle on Christmas Eve. With its outrageous premise and great performance from Allen, The Santa Clause and its two sequels are some of the funniest movies you can watch during the holidays.

Miracle on 34th Street

Image zoom Mary Evans/AF Archive/Everett Collection

Need I say more? Edmund Gwenn plays Kris Kringle, who may or may not be the actual Santa, opposite Hollywood legends like Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood. This film is not only a holiday classic, but a masterpiece in film history as well.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Image zoom

This adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s epic fantasy books tells the story of four siblings who discover a magical land called Narnia while staying at a country home to escape the Blitz during World War II. This film has plenty of memorable moments, but perhaps none more unforgettable than the mere sight of James McAvoy with furry goat legs (and a goatee to boot).

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image zoom

By goth animation mastermind Tim Burton, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, also known as the Pumpkin King from Halloween Town, who accidentally crosses over to Christmas Town. Jack decides to take over Christmas Town and mold it according to the traditions of Halloween, but his plan inevitably goes haywire and unleashes chaos. This film is one of Burton’s most lauded musicals, and has since become a Christmas classic in its own right.

The Muppets Christmas Carol

Image zoom

We all know how A Christmas Carol goes: Cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge slowly, over the course of Christmas Eve, learns to become a better person. Starring British legend Michael Caine as Scrooge, this take on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is a great film to watch with young children enamored with The Muppets.

Noelle

Image zoom Disney+

The newest film on this list, Noelle is an original film from Disney+ that stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the children of Santa Claus. After their father passes away, Hader, who plays Nick Kringle, finds himself unavailable to take on his father’s enormous legacy and runs away. Kendrick’s Noelle then takes it into her hands to find her brother before Christmas arrives with the help of her childhood nanny, Elf Polly, played by none other than Shirley MacLaine.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Image zoom Disney

If you’re already craving more from the Frozen universe after Frozen 2, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is now available on Disney+ as well. As a small sequel to Frozen, the story finds our favorite snowman on a mission to discover Christmas traditions that he could bring back to Arendelle.