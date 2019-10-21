Disney Dream Job! This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Watch 30 Disney+ Movies in 30 Days

Wish you could make money to watch your favorite Disney movies? Turns out — you can!

In honor of the upcoming launch of Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+, Reviews.org is hiring up to 5 people for what they’re calling “the Disney+ dream job” — offering each of them $1,000 to watch a total of 30 of their favorite movies on the channel within 30 days.

Of course, they’re not just giving the gig out to anyone.

In order to be picked, applicants will have to prove they’re “the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there.”

“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out ‘Let It Go’? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” they company says on their posting.

Applicants must answer a series of questions to be considered, and create a video explaining why they’re Disney’s biggest fan and deserving of the opportunity. They must be 18 or older, and must by a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To sweeten the deal, Reviews.org will also give the winners a year’s subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit (that includes “a cozy mouse-themed blanket, four cups that would make Mickey proud, and the cutest Pixar popcorn popper we’ve ever seen, complete with movie theater popcorn kernels”).

Just last week, Disney released an epic list of feature films, animated series, and shows planned for the new platform upon launch.

The list included everything from Disney+ originals like the highly-anticipated Star Wars live-action TV series The Mandalorian, to cult classics like Newsies.

Other titles included Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, several National Geographic Channel shows, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel original programming, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, and just about every animated classic in the Disney vault.

In addition to the beloved content coming in November, Disney+ will also eventually see the launch of several brand-new series, including WandaVision featuring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; and upcoming reboots of Home Alone and Night at the Museum.

Plans for the new service were first announced in April. Set to kick off on Nov. 12, it’ll cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, and can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

Disney+ will launch on November 12.