The Walt Disney Company made a $2 million donation to the NAACP, pledging $3 million more to other organizations

Disney Pledges $5 Million to 'Equality and Justice' Causes, Starting with $2 Million for NAACP

The Walt Disney Company is pledging $5 million to different causes working towards "equality and justice."

The company announced its donation on Wednesday pledging to donate to different organizations. First up is the NCAAP, which will be receiving $2 million, according to Variety.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

The announcement comes the same day Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced charges against the three other former cops involved in Floyd's death. The murder charge against Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a video with his knee firmly planted on the back of Floyd's neck, has also been upgraded to second-degree murder from third-degree murder.

Despite being handcuffed and facedown on his stomach, Floyd, who was unarmed, was pinned to the pavement for nearly nine minutes. All the while, Floyd can be heard on video groaning in pain. He repeatedly tells the officers he can't breathe, and at one point, he calls out to his mother for help.

Disney isn't the only company to donate money amid the protests over Floyd's death.

On Monday, Bad Robot — the production company led by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, 53 — announced that it will partner with the Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams Family Foundation to commit $10 million over the next five years to "organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all."

"We at Bad Robot are grateful to the many scholars, activists, organizers and leaders fighting on the frontlines of change in our systemically unjust country," read a statement from the company on Instagram, which Abrams also shared. "It is that constellation of thinkers and doers who have the blueprint to a more perfect, fair, equitable and kind union."

The post added that right now "words matter, listening is critical and investment is required."

Footage of Floyd's death sparked widespread outrage and has led to nationwide protests over police brutality against people of color. The protests have sometimes turned violent.

Floyd's brother, Terrence, has urged protesters to remain calm, encouraging people to hit the voting polls and not the streets of disenfranchised communities.

