See All-New Turning Red Deleted Scene Featuring Mother-Daughter Bonding: 'Main Heart of Movie'
Get ready for more Mei and Ming mother-daughter bonding!
In a deleted scene from Disney/Pixar's Turning Red shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the adorable protagonist (pre–red panda transformation) and her mom Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh) pose for holiday photos together — with their own art direction planned out.
In introducing the scene, director Domee Shi says that it was meant to introduce the family dynamics at play between Ming and Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang).
"It shows, one, that Ming is this in-charge, scary but fierce and amazing woman, and that Mei is totally enamored with her mom and sees her mom like a goddess," says Shi. "That's kind of the main heart of the movie."
RELATED: Turning Red — All About the Pixar Movie's Boy Band 4*Town (and Their Songs by Billie Eilish, Finneas)
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Chiang, 16, told PEOPLE that starring in Turning Red actually impacted her own real-life relationship with her parents because "we're more aware" now.
But "the beauty" of Turning Red, according to Chiang, "is that there's no villain. The mom's not the villain, Mei is not the villain. There's no bad person. They have conflict, but they all have their flaws and their high points and anyone can relate to it."
Turning Red, which is now streaming on Disney+, becomes available on digital Tuesday, then on Blu-Ray May 3.
- Viola Davis Prayed for Husband Julius Tennon Before Meeting Him: 'I Said I Want a Big Black Man'
- Danny Roberts Shares His Struggles After The Real World and How He's 'in a Good Place' Now
- Janelle Monáe Opens Up About 'Hidden Struggles' on Season Premiere of Red Table Talk
- See All-New Turning Red Deleted Scene Featuring Mother-Daughter Bonding: 'Main Heart of Movie'