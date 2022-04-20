See All-New Turning Red Deleted Scene Featuring Mother-Daughter Bonding: 'Main Heart of Movie'

Turning Red director Domee Shi introduces an exclusive deleted scene from the film, available on digital Tuesday

Get ready for more Mei and Ming mother-daughter bonding!

In a deleted scene from Disney/Pixar's Turning Red shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the adorable protagonist (pre–red panda transformation) and her mom Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh) pose for holiday photos together — with their own art direction planned out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In introducing the scene, director Domee Shi says that it was meant to introduce the family dynamics at play between Ming and Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang).

"It shows, one, that Ming is this in-charge, scary but fierce and amazing woman, and that Mei is totally enamored with her mom and sees her mom like a goddess," says Shi. "That's kind of the main heart of the movie."

Turning Red Credit: disney/pixar

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chiang, 16, told PEOPLE that starring in Turning Red actually impacted her own real-life relationship with her parents because "we're more aware" now.

But "the beauty" of Turning Red, according to Chiang, "is that there's no villain. The mom's not the villain, Mei is not the villain. There's no bad person. They have conflict, but they all have their flaws and their high points and anyone can relate to it."