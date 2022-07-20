Disney's Live-Action Hercules Will 'Pay Homage' to Original with 'More Modern Spin,' Producer Says

Producer Joe Russo says he loves "how funny and subversive" the 1997 animated film is and hopes to "embrace that sense of humor" in the upcoming reimagining

Disney is putting a "modern spin" on the new live-action Hercules movie.

Producer Joe Russo teased to GamesRadar+ a little bit of what fans can expect from the upcoming reimagining of the 1997 animated classic.

"It will certainly pay homage to the original with a more modern spin on it," said Russo, who is producing the film with his brother Anthony, with whom he directed the new Netflix movie The Gray Man.

"What Anthony and I love about the original is how funny and subversive it is," he added. "I think we try to embrace that sense of humor in the remake."

In May, Anthony opened up to Collider about why he and his brother wanted to produce Hercules.

"Both us and our kids are Hercules fanatics," he explained. "And we had heard that Disney was interested in revisiting it and we're in love with the original. We made a case as to why we felt we would be right to produce that film and here we are."

Anthony, who also co-directed movies for Marvel with Joe, added that the live-action film will not be an exact retelling of the original. "I think you always have to bring something new to the table, because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation."

Anthony Russo (L) and Joe Russo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

"We've already done that with our Marvel films. We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story," he continued. "We're going to give you a different story."

Anthony said they will "do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table." However, he stopped short of confirming if the new movie would be a musical. "We can't say one way or the other," he said before adding, "Music will certainly be a part of it."

​Last month, Guy Ritchie signed on to direct Hercules after he helmed the hit live-action Aladdin film in 2019.

