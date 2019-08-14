Disney Gives Sneak Peek of Live-Action Lady and the Tramp with New Adorable Photo

Start perfecting your spaghetti slurp because Disney’s live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp is on its way!

Disney released a new photo Tuesday of the animal couple in puppy love on the fall issue of Disney Twenty-Three magazine. Lady, the American Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a mongrel pup, are seen side by side before they embark on their romantic journey.

Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) is set to direct the live-action film, with a script by Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls). The film will additionally feature a star-studded cast of voices including Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliot, Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jenson, Arturo Castro and Adrian Martinez.

The human celebrities will be voicing an entire cast of real life rescue dogs, synonymous with the movie’s premise as Lady, who once lived with an upper-class becomes a stray and meets Tramp, another dog from the streets.

Disney

Tramp is played by a rescue dog with soulful eyes named Monte and is voiced by animal lover Theroux, who is a proud pet parent to his own rescue Kuma. Monte was rescued from a kill-shelter in New Mexico by Halo Animal Rescue and then transferred to a shelter in Phoenix, where he was adopted by on of the film’s animal trainers, Mark Forbes.

Thompson will be lending her voice to the other half of this famous canine couple. Lady herself with be portrayed in the remake by a talented Cocker Spaniel named Rose.

PEOPLE previously shared a first look at the film, including Oscar nominee Elliott as Trusty — the wise bloodhound with a lost sense of smell.

The new take on the animated 1955 classic will premiere Nov. 12, only on on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.