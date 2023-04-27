Disney Introduces Ariana DeBose as Asha and Her Talking Pet Goat in Magical 'Wish' Trailer: Watch

Disney's latest movie musical looks like a dream.

On Thursday, Walt Disney Animation Studios shared the teaser trailer for Wish, a new animated musical starring Ariana DeBose as a "a sharp-witted idealist" named Asha whose greatest wishes come true.

The trailer opens with voiceover from King Magnifico (Chris Pine) as it teases scenes from the movie's fictional land of Rosas, which the studio touts as "a fantastical land located off the Iberian Peninsula."

Asha, a 17-year-old who is shown making a wish while stargazing, is quickly met by a magical being called Star who responds to Asha's wish and quickly grants the teenager's pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk) the ability to speak English.

The teaser goes on to show off more magical moments from the movie and a snippet of one new song from Wish — "This Wish," which DeBose, 32, performs as Asha.

After Asha and Star first meet, the pair come together to face King Magnifico, "save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen," according to an official synopsis for the movie.

The new film comes from Frozen director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, who makes her directorial debut after working on movies like Zootopia and Raya and the Last Dragon in Disney's animation department.

"Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes," Buck said in a statement about the movie Thursday. "People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when."

In a statement Thursday, Veerasunthorn highlighted the movie's inspiration from 100 years of Disney animated films, "especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true."

"Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team," she added.

The new movie also features several original songs written by songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, as well as a score from Frozen and The Avengers composer Dave Metzger.

Wish premieres in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 22.