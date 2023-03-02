'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson Bring Disney Attraction to Life

Get ready to check back in at Disney's "unhinged" Haunted Mansion.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the new Haunted Mansion film starring Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson debuted, showing a spooky star-studded cast that also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

The story is about a mother (Dawson) who moves into a new home with her son, only for it to be extremely haunted. She enlists the help of "a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters," per a synopsis.

Haunted Mansion is directed by Dear White People's Justin Simien.

He said in a statement, "As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I'm beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy. I can't wait for audiences to experience this big-screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

Disney

The new movie comes 20 years after Eddie Murphy's 2003 comedy of the same name, an adaptation of the Disney Parks attraction.

That film also starred Marsha Thomason, Jennifer Tilly, Terence Stamp, Aree Davis and Marc John Jefferies. Some other movies based on Disney theme park rides include the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise and George Clooney's Tomorrowland.

Disney

Simien said about the film at the D23 Expo in September, according to Deadline, "For me, there was something about that ride I felt was there in the script. It was funny and full of interesting characters, but with a dark edge to it. I just related to it. It felt I knew how to make it. I love New Orleans and I felt I had a responsibility here to make sure all the little easter eggs are there."

"I actually used to work at Disneyland," he added. "I actually used to have hair, and it was the best summer job I ever had. And anytime I wasn't working on the ride I was supposed to, I'd ride Pirates and my favorite ride, Haunted Mansion."

Haunted Mansion is in theaters July 28.