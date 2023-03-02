'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson Bring Disney Attraction to Life

Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Jared Leto, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito and more

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 2, 2023 12:45 PM

Get ready to check back in at Disney's "unhinged" Haunted Mansion.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the new Haunted Mansion film starring Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson debuted, showing a spooky star-studded cast that also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

The story is about a mother (Dawson) who moves into a new home with her son, only for it to be extremely haunted. She enlists the help of "a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters," per a synopsis.

Haunted Mansion is directed by Dear White People's Justin Simien.

He said in a statement, "As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I'm beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy. I can't wait for audiences to experience this big-screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

HAUNTED MANSION
Disney

The new movie comes 20 years after Eddie Murphy's 2003 comedy of the same name, an adaptation of the Disney Parks attraction.

That film also starred Marsha Thomason, Jennifer Tilly, Terence Stamp, Aree Davis and Marc John Jefferies. Some other movies based on Disney theme park rides include the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise and George Clooney's Tomorrowland.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disney's Haunted Mansion
Disney

Simien said about the film at the D23 Expo in September, according to Deadline, "For me, there was something about that ride I felt was there in the script. It was funny and full of interesting characters, but with a dark edge to it. I just related to it. It felt I knew how to make it. I love New Orleans and I felt I had a responsibility here to make sure all the little easter eggs are there."

"I actually used to work at Disneyland," he added. "I actually used to have hair, and it was the best summer job I ever had. And anytime I wasn't working on the ride I was supposed to, I'd ride Pirates and my favorite ride, Haunted Mansion."

Haunted Mansion is in theaters July 28.

Related Articles
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen Says He Asked to Change His 'John Wick 4' Character's 'Generic' Name and Appearance
pete davidson, chase sui wonders
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Show Some PDA During Another Hawaiian Getaway
Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk arrive for the Netflix premiere of "The Politician"
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy Birthday: 'He Won't See This'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Michelle Williams Shares Oscars Moment That Showed Her It's 'a Place That Can Have a Purpose'
Samuel L. Jackson Curses in a Never-Before-Seen Post-Credit Scene for 2008's Iron Man: Watch
Samuel L. Jackson Curses in a Never-Before-Seen Post-Credits Scene for 2008's 'Iron Man' : Watch
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Will Smith Returns to Awards Stage in Person for First Time After Oscars Slap to Accept AAFCA Honor
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
What Michelle Yeoh Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock 'Should Be Proud' How He Kept His Cool After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
disney's haunted mansion, Jamie Lee Curtis
Everything to Know About Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Remake
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Michael B. Jordan Wants Jonathan Majors as Next Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Don't Think He Needs Any Advice'
Jena Malone Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Amen
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by 'Someone I Had Worked with' While Making 'Hunger Games'
Melvin Gregg as King, Grace Byers as Allison, Antoinette Robertson as Lisa, Sinqua Walls as Nnamdi, Jermaine Fowler as Clifton, Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne, and Xochitl Mayo as Shanika in The Blackening.
'The Blackening' Trailer: Juneteenth Getaway Turns Deadly in Hilarious Send-Up of Horror Movies
Chris Pine Esquire
Chris Pine Addresses Harry Styles Spit Rumor, Explains What Really Happened: 'We Had This Little Joke'
US actress and model Brooke Shields arrives for the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on January 8, 2023.
Brooke Shields Says She 'Spent My Life Owing People Things' in Teaser for Her New Doc 'Pretty Baby'