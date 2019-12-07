Disney Developing an Aladdin Spin-Off with Billy Magnussen Reprising Prince Anders Role: Report

Fans of Aladdin may soon see Prince Anders in a whole new light as a spin-off starring Billy Magnussen is reportedly in the works.

Magnussen, who played Prince Anders in the live-action film released earlier this year, will reprise his role in the project, which is in the early development stages with Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The spin-off will be centered around Prince Anders, who was added to the cast for the live-action remake, the outlet reported. Rising writers Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme have been brought on to write the script.

In the film, Prince Anders was a suitor from Skanland and a potential husband for Princess Jasmine. Magnussen, 34, won fans over with his quirkiness and humor.

Magnussen reportedly brought the idea of a spinoff to Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and has been involved with the scriptwriting.

In addition to the new role, Magnussen has starred in Into the Woods, Game Night, The Big Short and TV shows The Bold Type and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Billy Magnussen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Magnussen’s spin-off comes just after his costar Mena Massoud — who played Aladdin himself — made headlines on Tuesday after he revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that no new opportunities have come his way since Aladdin was released, despite the movie crossing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” he told the outlet. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

RELATED: Aladdin Gets Positive First Reviews: ‘It’s Great to See Will Smith in Comedic Mode Again’

Image zoom Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders Disney

The actor, an Egyptian immigrant to Canada, added that his Middle Eastern background often makes him the “wild card” in casting calls with mostly white candidates — and it often leads to roles limited to characters like terrorists, which he has no interest in portraying in his work moving forward.

“There’s always a wild card or two when you’re casting,” he said. “… In a room of Caucasian guys, a director might be like, ‘Okay, let’s see, like, two guys who aren’t.’ And maybe they’ll be the wild card choice.”

In response, Massoud’s costar Will Smith — who played Genie — offered him so no-nonsense advice about Hollywood at the Spies in Disguise world premiere.

Image zoom Will Smith as Genie and Mena Massoud as Aladdin Disney

“The thing about this business, that is not unlike life, it’s hard by design,” Smith, 51, told PEOPLE on Wednesday when asked about Massoud’s predicament.

“It’s like the universe, God, whatever you believe, designed it to be hard. So, if you’re having a hard time it’s because you’re supposed to.”

RELATED: Will Smith on Aladdin Costar Mena Massoud’s Struggle to Get Roles: ‘This Business Is Hard by Design’

Despite the many challenges that come with making it in Hollywood, Smith said it’s important to never give up.

“That difficulty is overcome by patience, commitment, dedication, endurance — so if you have a dream, you desperately have to be willing to work on it every single hour of the day with your deepest love and focus. You can not get around having a hard time,” Smith explained.