Disney+ Debuts Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 , a New Series About the Making of the Hit Sequel

Fans of Frozen 2 will have the best quarantine binge on Disney+.

Disney Animation announced on Twitter the a new series is set to debut on the streaming platform showing the making of Frozen 2, the hit sequel that quickly became the biggest animated movie ever.

All episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will debut on Disney+ on June 26.

"Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus," the tweet read.

The movie brought back original stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff, and added others like Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.

Earlier this year, Disney+ released the hit sequel months ahead of schedule as a way to surprise families with “some fun and joy during this challenging period," as the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept families at home.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement at the time.

In January, Frozen 2 crossed the mark to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has made $1.44 billion worldwide.