'Frozen 3' and 'Toy Story 5' Sequels in the Works, Disney Reveals

Get ready for more Frozen and Toy Story adventures.

On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in a call with investors — which also revealed that 7,000 employees would be laid off and that the Disney+ streaming service experienced a decline in subscribers — that sequels are coming soon for the Frozen, Toy Story and Zootopia animated franchises.

Further details about casts, plots or release dates were not provided.

"Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," said Iger, per Deadline. "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

The Toy Story sequel comes after four movies with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen and, more recently, last year's Lightyear spin-off starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. There have been two hit Frozen films, in 2013 and 2019, and 2016's Zootopia got a recent Disney+ series of shorts titled Zootopia+ last year.

Zootopia. Disney

Frozen's cast has been open about desiring another sequel. In June, Kristen Bell joked on The Tonight Show, "I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3." When the audience cheered in response, Bell clarified: "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority,' 'cause I can't [actually announce it]. I can't do that — I'm not in charge. But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe."

"I'll keep it mysterious," Bell added. "But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it, and I feel like if we're all in what are we waiting for?"

In November, less than a year after marking his last day with the company, Iger was announced as returning to the CEO role at the Walt Disney Company. His predecessor, Bob Chapek stepped down from the role, Disney announced at the time, adding that Iger's return was effective immediately and he agreed to be CEO for two years.

"I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO," Iger, who was previously CEO from 2005 to 2020, said in a statement at the time. "Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe — most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration."

He added, "I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling."