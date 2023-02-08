'Frozen 3' and 'Toy Story 5' Sequels in the Works, Disney Reveals

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the push for the upcoming sequels "is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 8, 2023 06:04 PM
Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4
Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Get ready for more Frozen and Toy Story adventures.

On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in a call with investors — which also revealed that 7,000 employees would be laid off and that the Disney+ streaming service experienced a decline in subscribers — that sequels are coming soon for the Frozen, Toy Story and Zootopia animated franchises.

Further details about casts, plots or release dates were not provided.

"Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," said Iger, per Deadline. "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

The Toy Story sequel comes after four movies with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen and, more recently, last year's Lightyear spin-off starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. There have been two hit Frozen films, in 2013 and 2019, and 2016's Zootopia got a recent Disney+ series of shorts titled Zootopia+ last year.

ZOOTOPIA
Zootopia. Disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frozen's cast has been open about desiring another sequel. In June, Kristen Bell joked on The Tonight Show, "I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3." When the audience cheered in response, Bell clarified: "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority,' 'cause I can't [actually announce it]. I can't do that — I'm not in charge. But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe."

"I'll keep it mysterious," Bell added. "But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it, and I feel like if we're all in what are we waiting for?"

In November, less than a year after marking his last day with the company, Iger was announced as returning to the CEO role at the Walt Disney Company. His predecessor, Bob Chapek stepped down from the role, Disney announced at the time, adding that Iger's return was effective immediately and he agreed to be CEO for two years.

RELATED VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' with Two Adorable Frozen Mini-Elsas During Book Signing

"I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO," Iger, who was previously CEO from 2005 to 2020, said in a statement at the time. "Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe — most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration."

He added, "I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek ( From Dusk Till Dawn - Dancing )
Salma Hayek Pinault Says 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Striptease Scene 'Changed' Her Career
First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Owen Wilson Is a Bob Ross–Like Artist Who Faces New Competition in First Trailer for 'Paint'
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'
Gus Kenworthy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Gus Kenworthy Says Gay Kiss Was Removed from '80 for Brady' : 'I Think They Cut It for Middle America'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' Cocaine Bear Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' 'Cocaine Bear' Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks, Ray Liotta
Elizabeth Banks Says Ray Liotta 'Had a Great Time' Making 'Cocaine Bear' Weeks Before His Death
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault Had the 'Magic Mike' Strippers Over to Her Home: 'My Husband Is Not a Jealous Man'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Michael B. Jordan attends the "A Journal For Jordan" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Michael B. Jordan Says He Was 'Lucky Enough' to Focus on Work After Lori Harvey Breakup
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser School Ties - 1992
Brendan Fraser Says He and Matt Damon Were Fully Nude for 'School Ties' Shower Scene: 'It Was Scary'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere
Pamela Anderson's Sons Share Sweet Messages of Support: 'Your Positivity Is So Inspiring'
You People (2023) - Ending Scene | Jonah Hill Eddie Murphy Lauren London
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was Faked with CGI, Costar Claims
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'
THE WOMAN KING - Viola Davis
'The Woman King' Director Says 'Awards Season Was an Eye-Opener' After Her Film Isn't Oscar-Nominated