Disney CEO Bob Iger Pledges to 'Personally' Donate to School Hit with The Lion King Screening Fee

Disney CEO Bob Iger wants to make things right with a school forced to pay a fee to the company.

Iger, who has been CEO of Disney since 2005, tweeted his apologies to an elementary school in California. The school, Emerson Elementary, was fined earlier this week by the company after they showed the 2019 remake of The Lion King at a fundraising event without obtaining the licensing.

The school was asked to pay a fee of $250 two months after the fundraising took place in November 2019, reports CNN. The school was notified of the fine by an email from Movie Licensing USA, also saying they were required to pay $250 for any future screenings of the movie.

RELATED: The New Live-Action Lion King Is Streaming on Disney+ Right Now

Though the event only raised $800, Iger announced he’d personally be donating to their cause. The movie is also now streaming on Disney+.

“Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative,” he tweeted.

Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 6, 2020

“Any time a movie is shown outside of the home, legal permission is needed to show it, as it is considered a Public Performance,” read the email, which was obtained by CNN last week.

“Any time movies are shown without the proper license, copyright law is violated and the entity showing the movie can be fined by the studios. If a movie is shown for any entertainment reason — even in the classroom, it is required by law that the school obtains a Public Performance license.”

PTA president David Rose spoke to CNN last week about the fine, explaining how the school didn’t know they were violating the licensing rights.

“One of the dads bought the movie at Best Buy,” he said. “He owned it. We literally had no idea we were breaking any rules.”