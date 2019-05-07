Get Your Popcorn Ready! Disney Announces New Star Wars and Avatar Films Through 2027

Get your popcorn buckets ready — Disney has a packed slate of films through December 2027.

The company announced on Tuesday its producing three more untitled Star Wars films that’ll begin to debut in theaters in 2022.

While Disney will launch the highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this December, the next film in the franchise won’t be seen until December 2022.

Two more Star Wars films will follow in December 2024 and 2026, according to Disney. The company also revealed its plans for four more Avatar sequels, with Avatar 2 debuting in theaters in December 2021.

From there, Avatar films will alternate release dates with Star Wars films, the latter of which will release movies in the new trilogy in 2022, 2024 and 2026 every December. Avatar will have films slated for release in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Image zoom Rey from Star Wars; Neytiri from Avatar Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Story details and titles of the Star Wars and Avatar movies were not released.

RELATED: Black Panther, The Simpsons and a Live-Action Lady and the Tramp: Everything Coming to Disney+

This is a jam-packed slate of films for the company that owns Lucasfilm, Fox and Marvel. Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest grossing movie in history, displacing Titanic and just behind Avatar.

In April, Disney unveiled its first look at its highly-anticipated streaming service Disney+, which will include all Star Wars and Marvel films.

RELATED VIDEO: In a Galaxy Not So Far Away: California Officially Votes to Declare May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’

The streaming site will also have all Disney Channel shows and Original Movies, as well as new spinoff shows such as The Mandalorian, which takes place in the Star Wars universe.

Disney+ will host hours of content from the National Geographic Channel, as well.