Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'

Amy Adams is back as Princess Giselle — and she's a little wicked this time around!

The Academy Award nominee, 48, reprises her role from 2007's Enchanted in Disney's first trailer for the sequel Disenchanted, which debuted Friday at the D23 Expo.

In the trailer, Giselle is right where last saw her, living a fairytale life with her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and stepdaughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) in New York City, until they decide to leave for their own castle in the suburbs with their newborn baby.

"If I've learned anything from meeting a princess on a billboard, it's that, sometimes, you just have to take a leap," Robert tells his princess as they depart the city.

The family then moves to the picturesque town of Monroeville, where they're magically visited by their old pals Nancy (Idina Menzel) and Edward (James Marsden) from the Kingdom of Andalasia.

They also meet a new villain in the form of local real estate agent Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) and her two minions Rosaleen (Yvette Nicole Brown) and Ruby (Jayma Mays).

"In Andalasia, the hardest part of life is finding your happily ever after. This world's very different," Giselle confides in Nancy. "If this world is not to your liking, then you must change it," Edward advises, before Giselle wishes Monroeville into a fairytale existence.

Her wish brings back some singing, dancing, costumes and her trusty squirrel Pip (now voiced by Jeff Bennett).

"I wished for a fairytale life, and it's all gone terribly wrong," Giselle tells Morgan, before changing to a more sinister tone. "Or terribly right."

Giselle's transformation into an evil stepmother appears to be complete after locking Morgan away in a tower and pushing her down a well. She and Malvina both stun in some villainess fashions. "Oh Giselle, what have you done?" Malvina asks.

The long-awaited sequel was officially announced back in 2020. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, Disenchanted follows Giselle, her now-husband Robert, and his daughter Morgan, who is now a teenager. As they all move from New York City to the suburb of Monroeville, Giselle has to learn the real meaning of happily ever after all over again.

Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart and Oscar Nunez join the cast as new characters. Rudolph previously teased she would be playing a baddie in the movie as she tweeted, "What's a good fairy tale without a great villain? I'll see you in Andalasia my pretties...."

Earlier this year, Marsden told PEOPLE he "hasn't seen" Disenchanted yet but added that the movie "raises the bar by giving Idina Menzel something to sing."

"It was a crime that in the first film, she's in a movie musical and you have Idina Menzel, and she doesn't sing a note," he said at the time. "We've raised the bar by giving her some big, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken ... I can't say too much about what she sings, but original music, I'll say."

Marsden also said he was excited to do a sequel because "the formula just worked" in the first movie.

"I think maybe for a year or two, there were conversations about what [a second movie] would look like and what the story would be. But for some reason, it just didn't happen," he said. "I don't know really why. And I was told over the years that they were trying to get it made and trying to get the script written. And finally they got it together and I was happy to jump back into the crazy suits and swing the sword again."

Disenchanted premieres Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, on Disney+.