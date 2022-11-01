Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'

Giselle is still fighting for her happily ever after in the new trailer for Disenchanted.

Amy Adams reprises her role as Princess Giselle in the upcoming sequel, 15 years after the original hit film Enchanted. Directed by Adam Shankman, the new movie sees Giselle and husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) settling into their new suburban castle with Robert's teenage daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and the couple's new baby girl.

The move takes the family from New York City to the picturesque town of Monroeville, where they're magically visited by their old pals Nancy (Idina Menzel) and Edward (James Marsden) from the Kingdom of Andalasia.

"Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, [Giselle] turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy," an official logline for the film reads.

"Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family," the logline adds.

Amy Adams in Disenchanted (2022). Courtesy of Disney Enterprises

In the newest trailer, released Tuesday, Giselle wields the power of an Andalasian wishing wand that Nancy and Edward bring her as a belated birthday gift.

But before that, Giselle is encouraged by new baddie Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), a local real-estate agent, to take her fate into her own hands.

"As you can see, Giselle, everyone has their place," Malvina says. "Once you found where you fit, Monroeville can be whatever you wish."

Nancy can then be heard saying in a voiceover as the town darkly transforms, "Remember, happily ever after ... it's not always that easy."

Soon, Giselle is shown taking on the "evil stepmother" role, under a curse — and goes wand to wand with Malvina in what appears to be a final, magic-filled showdown.

Amy Adams in Disenchanted (2022). Courtesy of Disney Enterprises

The long-awaited sequel was officially announced back in 2020. Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart and Oscar Nuñez also join the cast as new characters.

Earlier this year, Marsden, 49, told PEOPLE he hadn't seen Disenchanted yet but added that the movie "raises the bar by giving Idina Menzel something to sing."

"It was a crime that in the first film, she's in a movie musical and you have Idina Menzel, and she doesn't sing a note," he said at the time. "We've raised the bar by giving her some big, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken ... I can't say too much about what she sings, but original music, I'll say."

The Dead to Me actor also said he was excited to do a sequel because "the formula just worked" in the first movie.

"I think maybe for a year or two, there were conversations about what [a second movie] would look like and what the story would be. But for some reason, it just didn't happen," he said. "I don't know really why. And I was told over the years that they were trying to get it made and trying to get the script written. And finally they got it together and I was happy to jump back into the crazy suits and swing the sword again."

Disenchanted premieres Nov. 18 on Disney+.