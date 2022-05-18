The much-anticipated Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, is set to premiere this Thanksgiving on Disney+

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in Disenchanted First Look as Release Date Is Revealed

Enchanted fans rejoice! Disney has released a first look at the upcoming sequel, Disenchanted, set to premiere this Thanksgiving.

In the still from the film tweeted Tuesday night by Walt Disney Studios, star Amy Adams is seen reprising her role as Giselle with costar Maya Rudolph, who is said to be playing the villain.

In the shot, both Rudolph and Adams, 47, are dressed in regal-looking attire, and appear to be shooting daggers at one another with their eyes.

Adams is seen wearing a navy-blue gown featuring peacock feathers, paired with an intricate updo. Standing beside her with a rather evil-looking glare, Rudolph is seen wearing a black gown with gold-and-red embellishments and deep-red lipstick. The new Disney villain is sporting long black hair and is wearing a gold-and-black crown.

Rudolph, 49, previously teased that she'd be playing a baddie in the movie as she tweeted in May of last year, "What's a good fairy tale without a great villain? I'll see you in Andalasia my pretties ... "

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sequel is set 15 years after the first film and follows Giselle, her now-husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and his daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), who is now a teenager.

As they all move from New York City to the suburb of Monroeville, Giselle "must face the challenges of a new home and re-discover the true meaning of happily ever after."

Not only will the new film reunite original stars Adams, Dempsey, 56, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, but there's also exciting new music in store.

In addition to the original cast reprising their roles, they will be joined by Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart and Oscar Nunez, who will star as new characters.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month at the premiere of his film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Marsden, 48, said he "hasn't seen" Disenchanted — in which he will reprise his role as Prince Edward — yet, but that the movie "raises the bar by giving Idina Menzel something to sing."

"It was a crime that in the first film, she's in a movie musical and you have Idina Menzel, and she doesn't sing a note," he added. "We've raised the bar by giving her some big, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken ... I can't say too much about what she sings, but original music, I'll say."

Marsden also said he was excited to do a sequel because "the formula just worked" in the first movie.

"I think maybe for a year or two, there were conversations about what [a second movie] would look like and what the story would be. But for some reason, it just didn't happen," he said. "I don't know really why. And I was told over the years that they were trying to get it made and trying to get the script written. And finally they got it together and I was happy to jump back into the crazy suits and swing the sword again."