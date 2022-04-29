Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jennifer Grey "returns to Kellerman's in the next chapter" of Dirty Dancing, it was announced at Cinemacon in Las Vegas on Thursday

Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey Is Set to 'Return to Kellerman's' in Sequel: 'Next Chapter'

Baby will soon be coming out of the corner!

Jennifer Grey — who played Frances "Baby" Houseman in Dirty Dancing, opposite the late Patrick Swayze, 35 years ago — "returns to Kellerman's in the next chapter," it was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The announcement came during Lionsgate's presentation at the convention, in which a voiceover teased Grey's return over footage from the original film, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Although her involvement as Baby in Dirty Dancing a sequel has been known, the capacity of Grey's role is still being kept under wraps.

But a return to Kellerman's — the Catskills resort where she met Johnny Castle (Swayze) as a teen during the summer of 1963 that changed her life — seems to suggest that we might see Baby put on her dancing shoes again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

DIRTY DANCING, Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, 1987 Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987) | Credit: Artisan Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

Plot details are also top secret, but Grey, 62, told PEOPLE back in November 2020 that the film won't try to recapture the chemistry she had with Swayze, who died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer at age 57.

"All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who's passed — you never try to repeat anything that's magic like that," she said at the time. "You just go for something different."

Reflecting on Dirty Dancing's enduring popularity, Grey, who is also set to executive produce the sequel, said the original film's "appeal was that it was very genuine and simple."

"It was about innocence and the way that innocence is lost and how people explode into a different iteration of themselves," she added of the 1987 romance about a teen (Grey) who falls for her dance instructor (Swayze).

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Patrick Swayze, Former Loves and a Dirty Dancing Sequel

In a more recent interview with PEOPLE this month, Grey — whose memoir, Out of the Corner, comes out May 3 — said the sequel has been in development with Lionsgate "for a couple of years."

"And I know in my heart, I would love to give fans or a young, new audience an experience that would never replicate that, but has the same kind of underpinnings," she explained. "Today people think that their identity is limited, the world has told them what it is. But there are certain people who can see other parts of you."

"Dirty Dancing was a fairy tale, a successful movie and formula, using dance as a metaphor for embodying your energy and getting out of your head, and your limiting belief systems," Grey added.