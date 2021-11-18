Ridley Scott, Jane Campion and More Directors Who've Slammed Superhero Movies: 'I Hate Them'

In 2019, the Oscar-winning Taxi Driver filmmaker told Empire that superhero flicks are "not cinema" in his opinion. Scorsese added at the time, "Honestly, the closest I can think of them — as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances — is theme parks."

"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he said.

A month later, Scorsese wrote an op-ed for The New York Times further explaining his view.

Directors like James Gunn have fired back at Scorsese's criticisms.