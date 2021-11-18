Ridley Scott, Jane Campion and More Directors Who've Slammed Superhero Movies: 'I Hate Them'
Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster and more respected Hollywood filmmakers have previously aired their qualms with superhero films when asked their thoughts
Martin Scorsese
In 2019, the Oscar-winning Taxi Driver filmmaker told Empire that superhero flicks are "not cinema" in his opinion. Scorsese added at the time, "Honestly, the closest I can think of them — as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances — is theme parks."
"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he said.
A month later, Scorsese wrote an op-ed for The New York Times further explaining his view.
Directors like James Gunn have fired back at Scorsese's criticisms.
Ridley Scott
The House of Gucci director has made films like Blade Runner and Alien but feels the modern superhero model is "boring."
"Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we'll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I'll crush it. I'll f------ crush it. They're f------ boring as s---," he told Deadline in November 2021. "Their scripts are not any f------ good."
Added Scott, "Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c'mon. They're mostly saved by special effects, and that's becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you've got the money."
Jodie Foster
The Silence of the Lambs star has directed movies like The Beaver and Money Monster. Back in December 2017, she told the RadioTimes that "going to the movies has become like a theme park."
"Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking: you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth," said Foster at the time, per Deadline. "It's ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world."
Jane Campion
The Power of the Dog and The Piano director told Variety in November 2021 simply, "I actually hate them," when addressing superhero movies.
"I think it's safe to say that I will never do that. They're so noisy and ridiculous," said Campion. "Sometimes you get a good giggle, but I don't know what the thing is with the capes, a grown man in tights. I feel like it must come from pantomime."
Roland Emmerich
In November 2019, Emmerich told Insider that he uses superhero movies to fall asleep.
The director — known for blockbusters like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow — said that he is "not a fan of these movies either because they feel very formulaic."
"I think what's a little bit disconcerting for me is how the stories are told," he explained. "Because you have to have a knowledge of the characters, they don't even bother to tell you, 'Oh this is this character and he has these kinds of superpowers. ... What's really happening is the storytelling is going down the drain a little bit."
Terry Gilliam
The director behind The Brothers Grimm and 12 Monkeys said in 2018 during an interview with CineNando, according to The Playlist, "I hate superheroes."
"It's bulls---. Come on, grow up! We're not going to be teenagers for the rest of our lives. It's great to dream of great powers. Superheroes are all about power. That's what I don't like about superheroes. They've gotta beat the other powerful superheroes. Come on, a bit of peace, love and understanding is what we need," said Gilliam.